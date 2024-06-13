Hua Hin mayor inspects weed dredging efforts to prevent flooding

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, accompanied by members of the Municipal Council District 3 and local community leaders, inspected the ongoing weed dredging operations in the drainage channels along Phetkasem Road.

The effort aims to mitigate flooding for residents in the Ban Mai and Hua Na communities.

Mayor Nopporn expressed gratitude to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway District for supplying the necessary machinery and personnel to carry out the dredging. Recent heavy rains had led to significant waterlogging due to clogged drainage channels. In response, the Highway District accelerated dredging efforts to clear weeds from both sides of Phetkasem Road.

Joining Mayor Nopporn on the field visit were Municipal Council members Cheep Suksri, Sayan Meepon, and Nit Suksiri; Teerawat Limkhunathammo, Chairman of the Saphan Khilek Community; Nakorn Boonrabue, Committee Member of the Hua Don Community; and Sorayut Premkamonnet.

In addition to the Phetkasem Road project, the Hua Hin Municipality has completed dredging the Royal Initiative Canal, from Pae Mai to Bor Fai in the north and from Bon Kai to Khao Takiab Village in the south.

Other canals within the municipality’s jurisdiction have also been cleared. These efforts are part of the municipality’s preparation to ensure efficient water drainage for the upcoming rainy season.

