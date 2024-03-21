Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks readies new payment system and Smart Service App

The Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks is launching a new water bill payment system.

The new online system, which is currently in its testing phase, aims to streamline operations and improve the overall customer experience.

Customers are currently able to pay their water bills directly at the Waterworks Office or through the Waterworks’ official Line account (@904vnffi).

The Municipal Waterworks has issued an apology for any inconvenience this testing phase may cause to its users. To address any concerns or queries, customers can contact the Waterworks office at 032 511 067.

Upon completion of the system upgrade, customers can expect several enhancements to their billing documents. Invoices and receipts will feature improved clarity and will be presented in a larger format, making them easier to read and understand.

The most anticipated update, however, is the forthcoming launch of the Hua Hin Smart Service App, expected to be launched in April.

This application promises to be a one-stop solution for all water service needs, offering a wide range of features designed to make water service management both efficient and user-friendly.

The app will include capabilities such as queue booking, balance checks, bill payments, news updates, complaint reporting, online payments, personal water usage tracking, water usage issue reporting, and access to public announcements, among other services.

For more detailed information or assistance, customers can reach out to the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks at 03-2511-667 or 03-2511-677.

Additionally, updates and further details can be found by visiting the official Facebook page of the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks at https://www.facebook.com/people/Waterworks-Hua-Hin-Municipality/61550937301529/.

comments