Hua Hin Municipality given green light to purchase Sinopharm vaccines

Hua Hin Municipality has been given permission to purchase doses of alternative vaccines.

On Wednesday (June 16) the Communicable Disease Committee of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province (CDC) gave permission for the Municipality to procure doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The CDC now says the Municipality must liaise with local public health agencies to prepare a plan and clearly define the details of the target groups who will receive the vaccine.

This in part is to avoid duplication with the government’s main vaccine rollout.

The move for Hua Hin to procure its own vaccines began after recently re-elected mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul last week revealed plans to purchase 50,000 vaccine doses.

Mr. Nopporn said that purchasing additional vaccines will help speed up the vaccine roll out in the town and in turn boost its beleaguered tourism industry and kick-start the local economy.

Meanwhile, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office has said that 37,325 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 18,080 people having have received second dose.

The province is still waiting to be informed exactly how many doses of the vaccine it will receive of the next round of vaccinations.

Once the amount of has been confirmed, people who have registered will be contacted to confirm their appointments.

To date, 64,000 people in the province have registered for the vaccine.

