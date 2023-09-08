Hua Hin Municipality holds meetings on Khao Hin Lek Fai redevelopment

Hua Hin Municipality has held two meetings this week regarding the proposed redevelopment of the Khao Hin Lek Fai area into a major tourist attraction and landmark.

Details of the meetings were shared on the official Facebook pages of the mayor and municipality.

On Wednesday, Sept 6, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul presided over a meeting, which was attended by the mayor’s advisors, deputy mayors, the city secretary, Municipal Council members, Municipal Administrators, and relevant government department head.

During the meeting, the participants discussed enhancing the Khao Hin Lek Fai tourist attraction, with a particular emphasis on improving its viewpoint areas. The objective is to redevelop the area it into a prominent tourist destination in Hua Hin, for visitors to explore, photograph, leisurely stroll, and take in the scenic views of the city.

Additionally, the meeting explored various styles and their suitability for each of Khao Hin Lek Fai’s viewpoints, with the aim of ensuring they are distinct, reflective of Hua Hin’s unique character, and appealing to tourists.

The second meeting was conducted virtually via Zoom from the Chomsin Room at the Hua Hin Municipal Office on Friday, Sept 8.

Friday’s session saw representatives from various provinces of the lower region 2, including Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Prachuap Khiri Khan, discussing the proposed development.

The Department of Urban Planning and Development has engaged Macro Consultant Co., Ltd. alongside H2O Consult Co., Ltd. to carry out the design for the project.

The two companies presented a proposal which envisions renovating the Khao Hin Lek Fai viewpoint, spanning 124 rai.

The projected budget for this viewpoint overhaul stands at approximately 122 million baht.

During the discussions, the focus shifted to the distinct designs for each viewpoint. The aim is to encapsulate Hua Hin’s unique identity, ensuring every spot leaves a memorable imprint on tourists.

Furthermore, the meeting also emphasized the importance of inclusivity. Proposals were made to incorporate ramps to cater to the needs of the disabled and elderly, ensuring that the public spaces are accessible to all visitors, irrespective of age. There was also a consensus on augmenting the facilities with public restrooms, additional seating areas, and sunshades, enhancing the overall experience for those touring the site.

