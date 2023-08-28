Hua Hin Municipality issues warning against public littering

In a move to address littering in parts of Hua Hin, the Hua Hin Municipality has recently released an official warning about the legal consequences of dumping rubbish in public places.

On August 21, the warning was disseminated through the municipality’s official Facebook page and website, reminding citizens and visitors alike about the existing laws in place against public littering.

According to the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992, Sections 26 and 31, and the Public Health Act of 1992, discarding trash in public spaces constitutes a legal offense. Offenders are liable to face penalties that could include fines, imprisonment, or both.

Specifically, acts like littering on the ground, spitting, discarding cigarette butts, and dropping gum can result in a fine up to 2,000 baht.

More severe violations, such as dumping waste into rivers, wells, ponds, or any water source intended for public use, can attract fines as hefty as 10,000 baht, based on the Criminal Code, Section 380.

These rules are derived from the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the City Act of 1992, as provided by the Public Relations Group of the Central Division, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Residents and tourists are urged to be diligent in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and to report any violations to the authorities.

Tel. 0-3251-1047, 0-3251-2340, 0-3251-2273

https://www.huahin.go.th/new/frontpage

https://www.facebook.com/HuaHin.Town.Municipality/

