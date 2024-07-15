Hua Hin Municipality issues warning on penalties for damaging public property

The Hua Hin Municipality has issued a public warning about the penalties for damaging public property.

The announcement, released by the Community Justice Centre, highlights the consequences for individuals who destroy or damage property intended for urban development or beautification.

According to the announcement, even minor damages to items such as tree branches or small roadside trees, which may have minimal monetary value, can result in legal action. Under Section 360 of the Penal Code, anyone found guilty of damaging, destroying, devaluing, or rendering public property useless faces severe penalties.

The penalties include imprisonment for up to five years, a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both. The municipality emphasises the importance of respecting public property and warns that negligence or deliberate actions leading to damage will not be tolerated.

The announcement serves as a reminder to the community to take care of public property.

