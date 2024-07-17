Hua Hin Municipality launches initiative to organise overhead cables

In a bid to tackle the long-standing issue of messy overhead cables, Hua Hin Municipality has begun a renewed push to organise telecommunications lines on communication poles.

The initiative, which aims to improve the town’s landscape and enhance public safety, coincides with the celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on 28 July 2024.

The launch event, held at Phon Kingphet Public Park on 16 July 2024, was presided over by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin. Mr. Kritidech Wongsamut, Deputy Manager (Technical) of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Hua Hin District, delivered a report on the project. The event was attended by key officials, including Deputy Mayor Mr. Attichart Chaisri, members of the municipal council, and representatives from telecommunications operators in Hua Hin District.

The Provincial Electricity Authority of Hua Hin District, in collaboration with Hua Hin Municipality, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and local telecommunications operators, held a meeting on 10 July 2024 to discuss the implementation plan. The meeting concluded that the initial phase of the project would focus on Damnoen Kasem Road (Hua Hin Soi 76 – North Beach access) and Hua Hin Soi 76 – South Beach access.

As part of the initiative, the PEA has installed 46 fibre poles along the designated routes according to engineering standards. Telecommunications operators are tasked with removing unused cables from electric poles and properly organising the remaining cables.

The project not only aims to beautify the town but also serves as a tribute to His Majesty the King on his upcoming birthday. The community is hopeful that the organised cables will contribute to a more welcoming environment for tourists and locals.

Many of Thailand’s towns and cities are infamously marred by a tangle of overhead cables.

These cables, comprising electrical wires, telecommunications lines, and various other utilities, form a chaotic web above streets, creating both aesthetic and practical challenges.

In 2016, the issue gained global attention when Microsoft founder Bill Gates posted a picture on social media of the clutter of overhead power cables in Thailand.

Overhead cable installations, favoured for their cost-effectiveness and speed, were often carried out without long-term planning. As a result, these cities now face a complex and unsightly tangle of wires that not only detracts from the urban beauty but also poses significant safety risks.

Exposed wires and poorly maintained infrastructure increase the likelihood of electrical fires and accidents, particularly during the wet season. Furthermore, the visual clutter created by these cables is an eyesore, potentially impacting tourism and the overall aesthetic appeal of the cities.

Recognising the need for a more organised and safer infrastructure, the Thai government has launched several initiatives to relocate these cables underground.

Bangkok has been at the forefront of these efforts, with significant progress made in key areas such as Sukhumvit Road, where cables have been moved underground in phases. Similar initiatives have begun in Hua Hin, particularly in tourist-heavy areas, to improve the city’s appeal and safety.

comments