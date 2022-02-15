Hua Hin Municipality opens One Stop Crisis Centre

A new One Stop Crisis Centre will offer social welfare services to vulnerable people in Hua Hin.

The centre, which was formally opened on Monday (Feb 14), is part of a collaboration between Hua Hin Municipality and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

The centre will help to provide a number of frontline services to help tackle issues related to domestic violence, drug abuse and poverty.

It will also be able to provide support to the elderly or other vulnerable groups who live alone and can assist in helping to find housing.

The opening of the centre was presided over by Mr. Komkri Charoenpattanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Ms. Pailin Kongphan, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin.

Ms. Pailin said that Hua Hin Municipality, led by Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, has established this initiative to assist people and help vulnerable members of the community in Hua Hin.

Ms. Pailin said it will make it easier for those in need to receive help and social assistance.

The centre will also act as a point of contact for the private sector who wish to donate goods to vulnerable groups in Hua Hin.

After the opening, Ms. Oxana Abrosimova, Director at Baanstraw Thailand, brought consumer goods to the centre that will be donated to underprivileged groups in Hua Hin.

