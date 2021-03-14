Hua Hin Municipality promotes the Mayoral Election Campaign

13th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Hua Hin Municipality brought out civil servants and officials under their cooperation, the Waihwan Elderly Club and the STRONG Hua Hin Club organized a motorcycle parade around Hua Hin to raise awareness and campaign to invite people to exercise the right to vote for mayor and council members on March 28 to come.

Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality Mr Jirawat Prammani served as Mayor of Hua Hin and as director of local elections, Hua Hin Municipality has been the leader in organising activities on that day.

In which everyone gather together, dressed in bright colours, wearing helmets to promote safe driving, riding a motorcycle and a motorcycle along the side (Saleng) more than a hundred people joined the campaign.

The campaign’s parade released from Pone Kingpetch then rode to Chatchai market, turn left on Petchkasem Road to Hua Hin Airport and turn back past the clock tower towards Khao Takiab village and surrounding Hua Hin town.

Each motorcycle carries an election campaign banner with cute and colourful slogans for example; People cannot choose to be born but can elect, use rights wisely, do not buy the right to sell the vote, etc.

Campaign activity is aimed at raising awareness and promoting information in the elections, as well as emphasising measures to prepare for an election in the situation of COVID-19 where people have to wear masks, keep their distance, wash hands with alcohol, and must go through a screening point before being able to vote, etc.

