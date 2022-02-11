Hua Hin Municipality reminds drivers of fines for blocking access to someone’s house

Finding a park space in parts of Hua Hin can be tricky, especially when students are leaving school or during the weekend when the Bangkok crowd is in town.

With city centre parking at a premium a driver could be forced to park outside your house.

But what if they block you in?

What if one of your neighbours regularly parks outside your house?

You might have friendly neighbours who kindly leave a space so you can park there.

But there is actually no legal requirement for them to do so.

And although it might be tempting, you should not leave a cone outside your property to save ‘your’ space.

In fact, leaving anything on the road can be classed as an obstruction.

If someone is parking outside your property, there isn’t a great deal you can do about it, providing they are not blocking access to your driveway.

If they are blocking your driveway, they could be fined.

Hua Hin Municipality recently issued a reminder via the Ministry of Justice about the penalty in place for people who park outside someone’s house, blocking their driveway.

Drivers who park outside someone’s house blocking their driveway face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

In fact, according to Thailand’s Road Traffic Act, fines from 500 baht are in place for drivers who park where they shouldn’t.

These include parking on the sidewalk, at a junction or within 10 meters of the junction or parking at a distance of more than 25 centimeters from the curb

