Hua Hin Municipality reveals more details about renovation of Chatchai Market

Officials from Hua Hin Municipality have revealed more plans about the renovation of the iconic Chatchai Market.

The announcement was made during a meeting on January 31, 2024, led by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, with key municipal figures and local entrepreneurs in attendance.

The decision to upgrade the market is aimed at enhancing the shopping experience and ensuring hygienic standards and follows an earlier session where the opinions of market entrepreneurs were solicited.

The upgrade encompasses a comprehensive redesign of the market’s layout by the municipal engineering office, focusing on the organization of selling spaces and overall market development.

Under the new plan, Chatchai Market will feature a total of 44 stalls, each with dimensions of 2×2 meters, dedicated to the sale of food items, souvenirs, and local products.

In addition to the commercial spaces, the renovation will introduce separate male and female restrooms, dishwashing zones, dining areas, and an updated electrical system complete with CCTV surveillance, thereby promoting a safer and more organized environment for both vendors and shoppers.

Addressing the issue of traffic congestion around the market area, the municipality has outlined a new traffic organization plan in line with Hua Hin Municipality’s parking regulation ordinance of 2023.

A designated parking zone will be established along Dechanuchit Road, stretching from the junction with Phra Pok Klao Road to Petchkasem Road near the entrance of Hua Hin Soi 72. The parking policy, effective from February 15, 2024, limits parking to a maximum of three hours between 08:30 and 15:30 hrs, with specific fees set for motorcycles and vehicles.

Market entrepreneurs have been urged to maintain the neatness and orderliness of their stalls, ensuring they do not hinder the public’s shopping and walking paths.

The municipality will issue notices to all entrepreneurs for acknowledgment and adherence to these guidelines. Officials have warned that any violation of these standards will lead to necessary organizational measures to rectify the situation.

This renovation project is part of an effort by the Hua Hin Municipality to modernize Chatchai Market, a beloved destination for both locals and tourists, promising an improved and hygienic shopping experience that aligns with contemporary standards and expectations.

