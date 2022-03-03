Hua Hin Municipality threatens legal action against rule breaking beach vendors

Hua Hin Municipality has vowed to take legal action against beach vendors who continue to break trading rules.

On Wednesday, (Mar 2) Mr. Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, from Hua Hin Provincial Police Headquarters, chaired a meeting between municipal officials to discuss the ongoing issues on all the main beaches in Hua Hin.

Mr. Abhisit Khamphiro, Regional Harbour Office Director, explained there are 22 vendors registered to operate near the beach at the Centara Hotel, and another 44 vendors registered at Hua Don, Sai Noi and Khao Tao beaches.

Back in 2014 all vendors were required to sign an MOU with the municipality about adhering to trading rules.

These included not installing a permanent structure on the beach, not operating after 6pm and making sure they operate at least three meters away from the beach wall and the adjacent private land.

However, not a single vendor has been fully complying with the rules, officials said, while the behaviour of vendors has also resulted in complaints from landowners next to the beach.

Officials, including Mr. Pol Krit, Hua Hin Provincial Government Office and Mayor Nopporn, now want to establish a new set of rules for beach vendors.

Future meetings will take place between officials, vendors and land owners.

Vendors were warned that they will face legal action if they fail to comply with the trading rules stipulated in the MOU with the municipality.

Meanwhile, details of the new MOU and the outcome of future meetings between the municipality and Hua Hin beach vendors will be presented to Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

