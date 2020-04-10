Hua Hin Municipal’s Sterilizing Tunnel

Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wuttikul together with staffs installed a makeshift sterilization tunnel at the entrance of the municipality’s office and checked for its final modifications.

The sterilization tunnel was developed by the Engineering Department of the municipality, which uses PVC pipes, clear plastic sheets and a sensor system that automatically activates the sprinkler when someone walks through the makeshift tunnel.

The disinfectant chemicals used in the sprinkler has been tested and verified harmless to the skin and human body, but only kills germs and bacteria.

In addition, an outdoor hand-washing sink was also installed for employees and people visiting the office, as well as scanning body temperatures of everyone entering the building. An ‘approved’ sticker will then be given after going through the disinfecting procedures.

The sterilizing tunnel is yet another way to ensure hygiene awareness against the current Covid-19 infectious disease.

