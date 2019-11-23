Hua Hin Night Market Operators Gets Another Year

Mr. Montri Chuphu, deputy mayor of Hua Hin, chaired the meeting on the rules and regulations for selling products at the Chat Chai Night Market in Dechanuchit Road (one of Hua Hin’s oldest popular night market).

During the meeting, Mr. Thantup Chaikhao, chief of Sanitation and Environment and Mr. Matchima Srimek, chief of Peacekeeping Work Unit (municipal police) and most of the night market operators joined in the discussion.

Hua Hin Police Station announced the extension of the operating contract for merchants to sell their products in the area for another 1 year, which has also been approved by the municipality. The old contract has expired since June 14, 2019.

The municipal and the entrepreneurs discussed the rules and regulations in operating night market stalls, for example, the vendors can only set up their stalls from 16.00 hrs and clear them out by 00.30 hrs. No stalls are allowed overnight in the area.

The height of the stalls or tents should not be higher than 2.50 metres from the ground. Vendors can only sell the type of merchandise or products as specified in the existing license.

Only if they intend to sell different kind of merchandise or products that is not specified in the license, operators are required to apply for a new license to be submitted to the local office and wait for approval. Any violation or failure to comply with the Hua Hin Municipality’s ordinance, their license can be revoked or terminated.

