Come November 28th, another yet spectacular event is taking place at Rajabhakti Park called the “Hua Hin Night Run Super Fun on the Beach”.

The aim of this event is to support the various projects and activities of police volunteers as well as helping the poor and the disadvantaged citizens of Hua Hin.

The funds generated from this event will also help build a passenger’s pavilion in front of Hua Hin Airport and stimulate the economy and local tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

This event will bring in various activities aside from the night run on the beach; there will be musical concerts performed by celebrities, colourful hot air balloon shows and the fabulous international food fair.

The starting point of the fun run is at the Rajabhakti Park and finishes at Suan Son Beach Hotel (Sea Pine). Enjoy your dinner while watching great performances by famous artists, or be amazed with the hot air balloon show altogether at the beachfront.

You can register online by visiting https://www.thaijogging.org/event/8396315716718DE7V6T6

or register personally at the Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall from November 13 – 15. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

