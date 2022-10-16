Hua Hin not as busy as expected during holiday weekend

Hua Hin has not been as busy as expected during the four day holiday weekend, a leading tourism official has revealed.

According to Mr. Udom Srimahachota, vice president of the Western Thai Hotels Association, the average hotel occupancy rate during the long weekend (Oct 13-16) was approximately 60-70%, some way short of the 80-85% target.

Mr. Udom said there were a number of reasons for fewer tourists visiting Hua Hin, most notably the recent bad weather and flood situation in many provinces throughout Thailand.

The floods meant that for some people, travelling to Hua Hin was not possible.

He said the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast of rain in the region for the weekend had also put people off traveling.

In addition, a lot of Thai tourists are thought to have travelled overseas for the long weekend after the main Asian outbound markets – Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan recently reopened their borders to allow tourism.

From Oct 11, Japan opened for visa-free entry for travelers from eligible countries, which includes Thailand.

According to the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Japan is one of the top destinations for Thai tourists, with over 300,000 expected to visit the country in the fourth quarter.

Mr Udom said that he expects fewer domestic tourists to visit Hua Hin during the fourth quarter. However, more foreign tourists are likely to visit, particularly Europeans, in the run to Christmas and New Year.

He said that a lot of domestic tourists are likely to travel to the north of Thailand to experience the cooler weather.

Despite fewer tourists visiting Hua Hin over the weekend, many popular tourist spots around town were still busy on Saturday.

Hua Hin Today observed a lot of people at Khao Takiab beach on Saturday afternoon, while traffic in the town was busy and as expected during a long weekend.

On Saturday evening, the popular Tamarind Night Market was very busy with barely a spare seat to be found.

