Hua Hin officials provide update on new online water billing system

The Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks Department is preparing to launch a new mobile application, HH Smart, designed to make it easier to pay water bills and keep residents informed about water services.

The app will be available in both Thai and English.

On July 3, 2024, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Atichat Chaisri, chaired a meeting to monitor the progress of the online water bill payment system. The meeting, held at the Chom Sin meeting room in the Hua Hin Municipality Office, was attended by municipal council member Mr. Cheep Suksri and officials from the Waterworks Division.

Representatives from Genetic Plus Co., Ltd. provided an update on the development of the HH Smart application. They announced that the app is now complete and ready for download on both Android and iOS platforms. The final step before its release is for the Waterworks Division to update user information to ensure accuracy.

The HH Smart app includes features such as reports on the water situation, a meter reading system with water bill notifications, and various online payment options, including internet banking and QR code payments. However, any outstanding water bills will still need to be paid in person at the Hua Hin Municipality Waterworks Office. The back-end system will enable the Waterworks Division to monitor online payments on a daily basis, ensuring up-to-date records.

The current version of the app is the first release, with plans for future updates to expand and enhance the information available. The official launch date for the HH Smart application will be announced soon.

Officials say residents of Hua Hin can look forward to a more efficient and user-friendly way to manage their water bills with the upcoming release of HH Smart.

