Hua Hin opens 2nd round of registrations for Sinopharm vaccine

Hua Hin Municipality on Wednesday (Aug 4) opened the second round of registrations for people to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccines will be given from 49,000 doses recently allocated by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The vaccine doses will be used for two target groups:

Group 1: Thai nationals aged 18 years and over who have house registration in Hua Hin municipality (Hua Hin and Nong Kae subdistricts) and have not any kind of COVID-19 vaccinated before.

Group 2: Employees, temporary workers in government agencies or the private sector performing duties in Hua Hin Municipality which must be guarantee by the management of the agency/owner.

– Or the persons/ groups of people located in neighbouring areas who travel to do business or do transactions in the Hua Hin municipality area regularly. This group must submit a letter to the Hua Hin Mayor making a formal request for the vaccine before August 8.

They must also collect the list of names and information for registration according to the form specified by the municipality as an Excel file and naming the file “MasterVacine + Name of the agency” which then needs to be sent to the official Lune of Hua Hin Municipality : HuaHinMunicipalty @yiq7744k (QR-Code attached).

Alternatively, documents can be submitted to the Municipality Office at the Special Operations Center, register for the Sino Farm Vaccination reservation, Hua Hin Municipality, Building 2, Floor 3, from August 4 – 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For foreigners in Hua Hin, it is possible to register to receive a vaccine at Hua Hin Hospital.

Foreigners can contact the staff at the reception desk to who will issue a temporary ID number needed to register in the Mor Prom Prachuap vaccine registration platform.

However, foreigners are also reminded they can register via the expatvac website.

Those who register via the website are expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with appointments set to be confirmed from August 10.

comments