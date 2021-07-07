Hua Hin opens registration for Sinopharm vaccine – despite not knowing how many doses it will receive

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul on Wednesday (July 7) announced that registrations are now open for people to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

However, the mayor admitted that Hua Hin Municipality doesn’t know how many vaccine doses it will receive, as it hasn’t yet received an answer from the Chulabhorn Royal Academy about its request for 50,000 doses.

Mayor Nopporn told the press on Wednesday that Hua Hin Municipality plans to allocate Sinopharm vaccines to people who are registered as living in the Nong Kae Subdistrict and Hua Hin District only.

But if there are any vaccines left over they be allocated to people who work in the service industry of Hua Hin town, even if they are not registered as living in Hua Hin.

Registration will be available both online and offline for up to 10,000 people initially.

The online system will allow 9,000 people to register and another 1,000 registrations will be available to people offline who do not have a smartphone.

There are two approaches for registration:

1. Online by QR code scan which can start from now until 9000 people have registered

2. Walk in to Hua Hin Municipality, that will start from 8.00 am – 4.30 pm

The news comes after Mayor Nopporn recently announced he would request 50,000 doses of the Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine in order to help accelerate the vaccine rollout in Hua Hin.

Mayor Nopporn said that purchasing additional vaccines will help speed up the vaccine roll out in the town and in turn boost its beleaguered tourism industry and kick-start the local economy.

Last week, it was announced that Hua Hin Municipality had ring-fenced some 50 million baht to be spent on securing the doses of the Sinopharm.

