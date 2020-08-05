The Hua Hin Agricultural tension Office is working to support and encourage local farmers to adopt organic farming in accordance with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ policy.

Currently, a number of Hua Hin-area farmers’ groups are growing organic produce and selling them directly to consumers without going through retailers or middlemen.

The objective of the organic farming initiative is to make healthy, chemical-free agricultural produce available to Hua Hin residents and tourists while at the same time providing farmers with a sustainable way to make a living.

To support this initiative, Hua Hin OTOP centre allows more than 20 farmers to set up produce stalls in front of the OTOP building, located right in the heart of town, every Thursday and Saturday from 5:00 – 10:00 am.

Hua Hin Today would like to invite all, especially vegetarians and vegans, to visit Hua Hin Organic Market and help support the producers of these nutritious, good-qualities and chemical-free produce.

Parking is available at the side of the OTOP building.

For more information, please call Hua Hin Agriculture Centre 032-512-458.

