Ms. Pailin Khongphan, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin had presided over the opening of the Hua Hin Pink Zumbathon Charity Event for the Chalerm Phrakiat Breast Cancer Foundation at the Hua Don Beach, Khao Takiab.

Ms. Budsaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Chirawat Pramani, Hua Hin Municipality Clerk, Ms. Soraya Homchuen, Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Hua Hin Woman’s Club members and the Zumba Thailand Teacher’s Network also attended the event. All guests both local and foreigners shown wearing in pink expressing the theme “Hua Hin in Pink” performed a Zumba dance at the Hua Don Beach in Khao Takiab. This was the first of its kind to be held in Hua Hin district.

Instructor Yodchay Yamakrup (Kru Num), the first Zumba instructor in Thailand collaborated with the Zumba Fitness Teacher’s Network have created an energetic and overwhelming ambiance with their dance exercises. The purpose of the event was to raise funds for the Chalerm Phrakiat Breast Cancer Foundation as well as promoting health tourism.

Each year, there has been an increase of 2 million women suffering from breast cancer worldwide. According to the statistics of the National Cancer Institute for Thailand, breast cancer is the number 1 disease found in Thai women nationwide. The risk for Thai women in contracting the disease is 1 out of 10, and a record of 10 deaths per day was caused by breast cancer.

It is still unclear what is the main cause of the disease, even though there has been an increase in breast cancer detected in Thai women. The risks are often found in women aged 40 years old above. Many Thai women are now conscious of their health and are active in sports including aerobics and Zumba dances.

The trend towards health and sports tourism is becoming more and more popular amongst the locals and tourists, and Zumba dance is considered a trendy exercise in Thailand.

As quoted by the late King Rama IX, “A person who receives something, should also give back in return by any means… Giving by trying to create unity for the society and nation. The nation must be able to trust one another and help each other in many ways with a truly generous heart.”

By Hua Hin Today

