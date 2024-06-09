Hua Hin Police arrest copper thief targeting villas of foreigners

Hua Hin Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of thefts targeting air conditioner compressors in villas across the Hin Lek Fai and Nong Kae sub-districts.

Between June 2 and June 4, several residents filed complaints at the Hua Hin Police Station, reporting that copper pipes connected to air compressors had been stolen from their properties. The thief, who targeted homes owned by foreigners or out-of-town residents, left behind plastic covers while taking the compressors. The thefts occurred in unoccupied or for-sale houses, making them easier targets.

Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, instructed the investigative team to promptly address the issue. On June 7, investigators identified the suspect as a 32-year-old air conditioner technician residing at 71/60 Suksomboon Road in Hua Hin. The suspect, known as Mr. A, was arrested at a house in the Railway Village area with a large quantity of stolen copper pipes in his possession.

The suspect confessed to the crimes, stating he scouted uninhabited or for-sale homes on his motorcycle before committing the thefts. He admitted to stealing from over 15 houses in various areas.

Hua Hin Police urge residents, especially those with unoccupied or for-sale properties, to remain vigilant against such thefts. Regular property checks are recommended to prevent damage. Residents who have experienced similar incidents are encouraged to report them to Hua Hin Police Station for further legal action against the suspect.

The police said they were publicising the case in order to raise public awareness and prevent future incidents.

comments