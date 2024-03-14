Hua Hin prepares for splash-tacular Songkran celebrations with unique “Wicker Basket Flower Shirt” festival

Hua Hin is gearing up for a vibrant and larger-than-ever Songkran festival, which will take place between April 11-13.

This year’s main organised public celebrations, dubbed the “Songkran Wicker Basket Flower Shirt” festival, are set to take place at the spacious Pae Mai floating market along the khlong irrigation canal road, marking a continuation of the nation’s popular new traditions, which last year earned global recognition.

In December 2023, “Songkran in Thailand, Traditional Thai New Year Festival” was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Following the UNESCO endorsement the event symbolizes a concerted effort by the government and all related agencies to elevate and preserve the cultural essence of Songkran.

This initiative not only aims to foster a deeper understanding of the festival’s significance, rooted in local traditions but also positions Thailand among the top 10 festival destinations globally, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage across 76 provinces and 50 districts in Bangkok.

The announcement of the festival was made by Mr. Polkrit Phuangwalaysin, District Chief of Hua Hin, Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, and representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office, alongside Mr. Kitipong Siripetchkasem, owner of the Pae Mai market.

The event’s unveiling was complemented by the “Triumph of the Year 2024” performance and various musical shows, attended by distinguished guests and local leaders.

This unique Songkran event is the result of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, embodying the spirit of the festival through the wearing of distinctive wicker-basket collared and floral shirts.

The decision to host the event at the Pae Mai floating market is strategic, organisers said, designed to accommodate a larger audience and provide ample parking, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, highlighting the strong support from the Hua Hin municipal government, reiterated the importance of this festival in promoting Thai Songkran as an integral part of both Thailand’s and the world’s heritage. Similarly, Ms. Worakarn Thaworn from the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan office emphasized their commitment to boosting local tourism and economy, preserving Songkran’s traditional attire and practices for future generations.

The festival’s itinerary is packed with activities that blend tradition with fun, including contests for children, traditional blessings, water splashing fun, and live music concerts, all set within the accommodating and secure environment of the Pae Mai floating market.

Organisers said the Pae Mai market can accommodate more than 1,000 cars for event attendees and has a good security system to ensure that the Songkran event can be conducted with fun, joy, and safety.

Additionally, the floating market has prepared shuttle services for tourists traveling by public transport to celebrate the Songkran festival.

📍 Pae Mai market: https://maps.app.goo.gl/DkcMKrPDfHXjLMSM6

comments