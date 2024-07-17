Hua Hin prepares to launch operation to eliminate black-chinned tilapia

Hua Hin is set to launch a major operation to combat the spread of the invasive black-chinned tilapia, a species native to Ghana and South Africa, which has been identified in local waters.

This invasive species has been a growing ecological threat in many provinces along the Gulf of Thailand. This week, the black-chinned tilapia was found in klongs in Bangkok and has also been discovered in waters in and around Hua Hin, raising concerns among local authorities and fishermen.

On July 16, 2024, the Mayor of Hua Hin appointed Mr. Atichart Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, to convene a meeting with Mr. Kitthisak Bualad, Hua Hin District Fisheries Officer, Mr. Prasert Taekcho, President of the Hua Hin Fisheries Association, and local residents at the Chomsin Room, Hua Hin Municipality Office. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss strategies to address the rapid spread of the black-chinned tilapia in the area.

The black-chinned tilapia has significantly impacted the ecosystem and the livelihoods of local fishermen due to its aggressive proliferation. Recent outbreaks in the Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, have seen the species appear in Klong Takiab, Klong Phrarachadamri, and the Khao Tao Reservoir.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the current situation and explored measures to prevent further population growth of the invasive fish. A pilot programme is planned for July 19, 2024, in the Klong Takiab area, where authorities will trap the fish to assess their numbers and devise a strategy for their removal from natural water sources.

The initial outbreak of black-chinned tilapia in Thailand was detected in Samut Songkhram province around 2012, with a more widespread invasion observed in 2016. The issue has now been elevated to a national agenda by Captain Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, due to its persistence over the past 14 years.

To address the spread of black-chinned tilapia, the Ministry of Agriculture has tasked the Department of Fisheries with implementing several measures. These include controlling and eradicating the species in all affected water bodies, releasing predator fish such as seabass and long-whiskered catfish to naturally control the tilapia population, and repurposing the eradicated fish for food and animal feed.

The Director-General of the Department of Fisheries has also promoted public consumption of black-chinned tilapia as an effective method to control their population.

