Hua Hin protesters demanding immediate reopening of business establishments

10 Jan, HUA HIN – More than 50 owners and employees of massage parlours, fitness centres and bars have gathered at the Pone Kingpetch Public Park on Saturday demanding for the immediate reopening of the establishments.

The protesters had also submitted a letter to the provincial governor demanding their request, which was acknowledged by Deputy Governor Montree Manichphong.

The group was asking for a waiver for the reopening of their businesses as it was ordered by the Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor the indefinite closure of their establishments since the 4th of January following the spike of Covid infections late last month.

The protesters claimed that the closure of the businesses have caused them to lose income to support their families.

Although the current crisis has left Hua Hin without any visiting foreign tourists, by reopening the businesses, it could at least generate some income for the workers and provide their services to the residents living in the area.

In addition, the group also submitted a copy of the waiver to Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul requesting the municipal to coordinate with relevant authorities to provide assistance in reopening the establishments and that they would adhere to the safety health measures implemented by the Public Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, there has been no report of new Covid infections in Prachuap Khiri Khan and those who were diagnosed as asymptomatic are being treated and carefully monitored at the hospital.

