Hua Hin readies new HH Smart app for water bill payments

The Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks Department is set to launch a new mobile application, HH Smart.

The app, which will be available in Thai and English is designed to make it easier to pay water bills and keeping residents informed about water services.

The app, expected to be available soon, offers six features aimed at enhancing user convenience and efficiency.

HH Smart features

Log In: Users can sign in to the app using their water user number and first and last name, providing immediate access to the system.

Meter Readings: The home screen allows users to know all meter readings and check outstanding balances from anywhere.

News: Stay updated with the latest waterworks news through the app, ensuring users are informed before anyone else.

Payment: The app supports various payment methods, covering all areas in Hua Hin. Users can pay via mobile banking, by scanning a QR code. Payment will also be possible via bill counter service at Big C, CJ stores, Max Value and Jiffy.

Convenience: HH Smart enables users to pay their water bills from anywhere, eliminating the need to travel to the PWA office.

E-Slip: The app provides a new format for receipts that are easy to read, concise, and contain complete information.

Further details, including the release date, will be announced soon.

comments