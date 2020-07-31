Hua Hin ready for reopening

Four months after the government imposed nationwide coronavirus lockdown restrictions, most sectors have at least partially reopened. And although the country is still closed to most international flights, domestic tourism has started to pick up and is expected to play a leading role in post-lockdown recovery.

Hua Hin is frequently mentioned as one of the top choices of domestic tourists, and with reopening set to begin on 1 August, local authorities and those in the tourism sector have been working hard to prepare for their return.

This month the city is set to host two such events. The first is the annual Hua Hin Food Festival, to be held 7 – 8 August on the beach fronting Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Locals and visitors can look forward to a fun-filled weekend featuring local and international foods, from street bites to dishes from top hotels.

Then from 22 – 31 August, Hua Hin of Yesteryear 2020 will take place behind the Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall to promote tourism and local culture. It will feature a variety of highlights including social dancing, Thai silk fashion shows and live music performances.

These events will be the first public mass gatherings in Hua Hin since the beginning of the lockdown in March, and the city is fully prepared to host them.

Several weeks ago, the provincial health agency joined forces with Hua Hin Hospital and Hua Hin Municipality to train local businesses, including beauty salons, spas, restaurants, markets and convenience stores, on how best to keep the city Covid-free.

The municipality also has a team of inspectors regularly check on local business establishments to ensure strict compliance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines and increase confidence among locals and visitors. So we can say with certainty that when the first domestic flights to Hua Hin resume on 7 August, the city will be ready to extend a hearty welcome!

