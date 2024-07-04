Hua Hin receives ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard award

Hua Hin Municipality has been honored with the “ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard 2024–2026” award, recognizing its commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental protection. The award was received by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul and Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri at the ASEAN Tourism Award Ceremony held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on July 2.

The ceremony, organized by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, also highlighted tourism establishments that achieved the 2023 Thai Tourism Standards Certification. The initiative aims to elevate the value of the Thai Tourism Standards mark and promote certified operators and communities.

Hua Hin is one of four Thai cities that passed the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard assessment. The other cities include Yasothon Municipality in Yasothon Province, Ang Sila Municipality in Chonburi Province, and Cha-Am Municipality in Phetchaburi Province. The certification is valid for three years, from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. Hua Hin, along with two other Thai cities, was selected to participate in the award ceremony.

The ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard is designed to improve the quality of tourism in member countries, enhance marketing competitiveness, and improve the livelihoods of local residents by alleviating poverty. It also aims to protect the environment, address the impacts of climate change, and contribute to the sustainable development of ASEAN cities. The standard is based on a series of indicators that evaluate sustainability, tourism quality, and areas for improvement, ultimately leading to greater tourist satisfaction and better conditions for the local population.

Mayor Wutthikul and Deputy Mayor Chaisri expressed their pride in receiving the award, highlighting Hua Hin’s efforts to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and environmental care. The recognition is expected to boost Hua Hin’s appeal as a tourist destination and encourage continued efforts toward sustainable tourism practices.

comments