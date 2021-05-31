Hua Hin Recharge project officially launched

Thursday (May 27) saw the official launch of the Hua Hin Recharge project, which included the creation of a dedicated Facebook page which will share important updates for people in Hua Hin about the vaccine rollout.

Hua Hin Recharge aims for Hua Hin to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists on Oct 1, without the need to undergo quarantine.

The project is a collaboration between local public and private sector organisations and aims to bring all sectors together to facilitate the vaccine rollout in the town.

The goal is to vaccinate 100% of the town’s tourism workers, as well as 70% of locals living in Hua Hin (176,749 people) by the end of September in order to reach herd immunity ahead of the October re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists.

Failure to reach the goal could put the whole Hua Hin Recharge project in jeopardy.

Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, President of Hua Hin – Cha-am Tourism Business Association has said that 100,000 foreign tourists could visit Hua Hin between the end of the year,

This would generate an estimated 1.2 billion baht for the local economy, which has been left decimated by restrictions on international tourists due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, expats in Hua Hin are urged to register to receive vaccine as soon as possible.

Registrations can be made at BluPort, Market Village or Hua Hin Hospitals.

For more information on how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Hua Hin, read out dedicated page here.

