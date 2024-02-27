Hua Hin Red Cross fair gets underway, raising funds for those in need

The annual Hua Hin Red Cross fair is taking place at the activity area of 25 Rai, located at Soi Hua Hin 102, just behind BluPort Hua Hin.

The event, which started on February 24th, was opened by Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatthasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, along with local officials and enthusiastic attendees comprising both Thai locals and international tourists.

Addressing the significance of the event, Mrs. Usa Pwongwanlaisin, Head of Hua Hin District, highlighted the collaborative effort between Hua Hin District and the Hua Hin Subdistrict Administrative Organization in organizing this annual fair.

The primary aim remains to generate funds for various charitable endeavors, including disaster relief, aid for the underprivileged, individuals with disabilities, and other welfare activities within the district.

Running from February 24th to March 4th, this longstanding tradition offers attendees a chance to engage in charitable activities through various stalls where prizes await lucky winners. Among the coveted prizes are two motorcycles, 200 bicycles, gold necklaces, refrigerators, electrical appliances, and more. Tickets, priced at 20 Baht each, are available daily from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

Moreover, the fair presents an array of offerings for visitors, including OTOP products, souvenirs, consumer goods, furniture, woodcrafts, and local delicacies. Entertainment is abundant with student performances, charity concerts, amusement park rides, and appearances by renowned artists and singers scheduled throughout the event.

In a statement, organizers extended a warm invitation to the public and tourists alike to partake in the festivities, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between the fair and its beneficiaries. Proceeds from the event will continue to support vital welfare activities orchestrated by the Hua Hin Subdistrict Administrative Organization.

