Hua Hin Red Cross Fair to be held from February 24 to March 4

Hua Hin is gearing up for its annual philanthropic efforts, the “26th Red Cross Fair and Hua Hin District’s Best Products” event, slated to run from February 24 to March 4, 2024.

This year’s fair, organized by the Hua Hin District in collaboration with the local Red Cross Chapter, promises a mix of local culture, and community service, on the large open site on Soi Hua Hin 102, just behind BluPort Hua Hin.

The festivities were kicked off with a promotional car parade on February 7, led by Mr Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the District Chief of Hua Hin, alongside a host of notable figures including Mrs. Usa Puangwalaisin, President of the Hua Hin Red Cross Chapter, and Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, Mayor of Hua Hin. The parade, featuring nearly 20 small four-wheeled vehicles, wound its way through the streets of Hua Hin town, drawing attention to the upcoming fair.

Mr Polkrit at a press conference held at The Square in front of Blueport Hua Hin Resort Mall, outlined the fair’s charitable goals. He highlighted the event’s dual purpose: to raise funds for disaster relief efforts, and to support the underprivileged, disabled, and disadvantaged in the Hua Hin District.

The fair will occupy a 25-acre area, offering visitors a chance to win grand prizes in a Red Cross charity lottery, including motorcycles, bicycles, gold necklaces, and various electrical appliances. The lottery, with tickets priced at 20 baht each, is just one of the many attractions. From 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM daily, attendees can explore OTOP stalls featuring local delicacies and souvenirs, affordable consumer goods, and enjoy performances from top artists and bands.

This year’s lineup includes renowned names such as Montakan Kaenkoon, Nescafe Srinakorn, and many others, promising entertainment for all ages with concerts, charity dances, and a mobile amusement park featuring modern rides. In addition, a special event, “Valentine’s Day of Giving to the Hua Hin Red Cross,” is scheduled for February 14, inviting philanthropists to contribute goods and financial support for future charity efforts.

