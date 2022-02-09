Hua Hin residents warned about scammers posing as electricity authority workers

People living in Hua Hin are being warned about scammers posing as workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

The scammers visit properties asking for payment of a recent utility bill or payment for repair work.

The PEA is urging residents to be suspicious of anyone turning up at their property asking for payment of an electricity bill.

Members of the public are advised to check the ID card of the person claiming to be from the PEA before allowing them to read their electricity meter.

The PEA also recommends people pay their bills via online channels for convenience, speed, and security, as well as to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PEA bills can be paid online via:

PEA Smart Plus

Bank and payment agent mobile applications

Bank and payment agent websites

Debit/credit card account.

PEA e-Pay

If members of the public spot anyone acting suspicious or see anyone who they think is impersonating a PEA worker they can call the PEA 24 hour call centre on 1129.

