Hua Hin restaurants allowed to serve alcohol

Restaurants in Hua Hin are now allowed to serve alcohol.

According to an order from the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, restaurants can serve alcohol to customers until 10pm.

Restaurants must have an SHA or SHA+ safety certification to be able to serve alcohol, the order stated.

The order, which is effective immediately applies only to restaurants in Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts.

Any establishment serving alcohol without the necessary safety certification will be in breach of the provincial order.

Strict penalties are in place for anyone who breaches the rules regarding alcohol.

Violators could see themselves fall foul of not one but two orders.

The first would be non compliance of “Section 51” of the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, which is a fine of up to 20,000 baht, as well as breaching “Section 52” of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which could result in imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding 100,000 Baht or both.

Bars, pubs and other entertainment venues remain closed.

The order from the governor was actually dated Nov 30th but was only made public on Friday (Dec 3).

The news follows a similar announcement earlier this week from officials in Cha Am who gave restaurants in the town permission to serve alcohol.

