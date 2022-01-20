Hua Hin restaurants can sell alcohol until 11pm from Jan 24

Restaurants in Hua Hin have been granted permission to sell alcohol until 11pm from January 24.

The relaxation of the existing rules, which only allows the sale of until 9pm, was approved by Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday (Jan 20).

The new 11pm cut off time applies to SHA or SHA+ approved restaurants in so-called ‘yellow zone’ provinces or pilot tourism areas.

While Prachuap Khiri Khan remains an ‘orange zone’, Hua Hin and Cha Am are regarded as pilot tourism areas where restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol.

The exact rules for Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Hua Hin, are expected to be formally confirmed by the provincial governor in the coming days.

The CCSA also announced a rezoning of provinces, with the ‘orange zone’ set to be reduced to 44 provinces, while the yellow zone will include 25 provinces.

The announcement also included confirmation the Test & Go programme and Thailand Pass system will resume for all nationalities from Feb 1.

However, those entering will be required to undergo an additional RT-PCR test and stay in an approved hotel.

