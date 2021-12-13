Hua Hin restaurants given permission to hold New Year’s Eve parties – with alcohol

If you were worried that COVID-19 restrictions may scupper your New Year’s Eve celebrations, Thailand’s COVID task force has announced some good news.

On Monday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that restaurants and eateries nationwide (or more accurately venues with a license to serve food) can serve alcohol on New Year’s Eve until 1am on Jan 1st.

This means that restaurants or hotels could hold New Year’sx x Eve parties with alcohol providing the venues meet the necessary requirements as part of the maintaining a COVID free setting.

The CCSA also announced that large scale New Year countdown events can go ahead. However, there are limits on the number of people who can attend, with attendees also being required to be fully vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event.

The main countdown events will be held in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Ayutthaya and Phuket. Attendees are limited to 5,000 people on Dec 31st. It is not yet clear if any events are planned in Hua Hin or Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Furthermore, the CCSA announced that from Dec 16, there will no longer be any maximum controlled or ‘red zone’ provinces in Thailand, in light of the improving COVID-19 situation in the country.

Provinces previously in the red zone have now been moved to ‘orange’, with the exception of Chonburi, which sees the whole province moved to a special blue zone.

Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi are among the now 39 provinces that are in the ‘controlled’, along with Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chumphon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Lampang, Lamphun, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

It should be noted that the provincial governor can stipulate specific rules for Prachuap Khiri Khan. An announcement regarding this (if any) is expected in the coming days.

