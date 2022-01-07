Hua Hin restaurants set to stop serving alcohol by 9pm

From Sunday (Jan 9) restaurants in Hua Hin and Nong Khae are set to stop serving alcohol at 9pm, in accordance with the latest disease control measures.

On Friday, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that restaurants in so-called ‘blue zone’ destinations, which includes Hua Hin, Nong Khae and neighbouring Cha Am, can serve alcohol no later than 9pm.

Venues are also required tot have SHA plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus certification and have established a COVID-Free Setting.

Friday’s announcement also saw Prachuap Khiri Khan again confirmed as an ‘orange’ province.

Restaurants in the province that are not located in Hua Hin or Nong Khae districts are prohibited to serve alcohol.

Nightlife to return – kind of

Friday’s announcement wasn’t all bad, however.

The CCSA offered up a morsel of optimism that nightlife such as bars and pubs, in Hua Hin, and indeed throughout other blue zone destinations, would be allowed to reopen on January 16.

There was however one major caveat to the announcement – with entertainment venues only allowed to reopen providing they trade as a restaurant and meet all the necessary approvals and safety certifications that would allow them to do so.

Of course, as is always the case with any changes to disease control measures, Prachuap’s provincial governor has the authority to enact his own regulations. Expect a formal announcement from the province authority imminently.

Friday also saw the Test & Go scheme suspended indefinitely.

