Hua Hin runners triumph at Kaengkrachan Explorer Run 2022

Local runners picked up awards at the The Kaengkrachan Explorer Run 2022, held in Phetchaburi on Sunday (Feb 6).

The runners, who are part of the Hua Hin Trail Runners group, scored podium finishes across several age categories.

Local teacher and experienced runner Lewis Chalk finished 2nd overall, while colleagues Rob Templeton and Matt Stone finished 3rd and 4th in their respective age groups.

Fellow Hua Hin Trail Runner members Markus Boeri and Marianne Debefve took home first place finishes in both the male and female over 60s category.

The event, which began at Kaeng Krachan Riverside Resort and Camping, saw hundreds of athletes from all over the country run through Kaeng Krachan and along the dam, taking in impressive views of the national park.

COVID-19 protocols were followed throughout the event, with all runners required to show proof of vaccination and a negative ATK test result.

Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn, Governor of Phetchaburi Province said part of the money raised from the event will go towards the purchase of medical equipment for Kaeng Krachan Hospital.

Mr. Nattawut said that hosting events such as the Kaengkrachan Explorer Run helps to develop a new dimension for tourism in Phetchaburi province.

