Hua Hin safety measures against Covid-19 still vigorous

On 3 December, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul held a meeting with Director of Public Health & Environment Mr Theeraphan Jadpol and related health officials to keep a close watch on the present Covid-19 situation in the district, following the increase numbers of Thai women returning from Tachilek province in Myanmar and were tested positive of the virus.

The municipality urged the public to cautious of the current situation and to keep on practicing safety health measures (wearing of masks, social distancing, etc). The mayor had instructed health officials to re-implement intensive disease prevention measures in public places by providing alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

