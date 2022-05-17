Hua Hin schools finally reopen for onsite learning

The majority of students in Hua Hin have finally resumed onsite learning for the start of the new academic term.

Hua Hin School, Hua Hin Vitthayalai School (Salesian), and Beaconside Yamsaard School, as well as all Hua Hin Municipality public schools resumed onsite learning on Tuesday (May 17).

Somtawin Witaedsuksa Huaymongkhon school was due to resume on May 18.

The return to the classroom resulted in the usual build up of traffic throughout the city on Tuesday morning.

For many students in Hua Hin, the resumption of onsite learning is one of only a handful of occasions they have attended physical classes for the best part of two years.

Unlike previous attempts to resume onsite learning, the Department of Health has said that classes will not be suspended in the event a COVID-19 case is discovered.

Instead, students, teachers and staff who are found to be infected with COVID-19 may be asked to isolate themselves. However, if the person infected has no symptoms or only mild symptoms, they may still be able to attend class, depending on the protocols being implemented at the school.

It is also no longer mandatory for students to take ATK tests in order to be able to attend class.

However, regular self ATK tests are still being recommended, particularly for people who have recently traveled outside of the province.

Schools are still required to implement basic safety measures, such as social distancing, the wearing of masks and regular hand washing.

