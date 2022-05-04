Hua Hin second most popular destination in Thailand for domestic travellers in May

Pattaya and Hua Hin are the two most popular destinations for domestic travellers during the May holidays in Thailand.

According to data released by Agoda, Pattaya and Hua Hin were the two most searched destinations on its platform for booking for the recent Labour Day long weekend (May 1-2) and the upcoming Visaka holiday, which will take place from May 15.

Pattaya and Hua Hin, which were the first and second most searched for destinations, respectively, ahead of Phuket (3rd), Bangkok (4th) and Khao Yai (5th), Agoda said.

Meanwhile, Singapore and South Korea, both of which have recently relaxed travel restrictions and quarantine rules, were the most searched destinations for Thai travellers looking to travel overseas in May.

Long haul destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, France and Switzerland also featured in the top 10.

Mr. John Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda said: “Domestic travel continues its popularity, but with limitations relaxing for travellers across the region, we also see Thais embrace the opportunity to re-explore their neighbouring nations in Asia and beyond.

“Places like Singapore, South Korea, and Europe with fewer COVID-19 entry restrictions are particularly popular, and more markets across Asia, including Thailand, are following suit.

“Competition to attract tourists will intensify once more as cases decline and vaccination rates increase. Who wins will be determined by who can strike a balance between public safety and the ease of entry that travellers desire,” he added.

Meanwhile, data released by Agoda in March revealed that Thailand was the most searched for destination on its booking platform.

Agoda said there had been a 500% spike in searches for Thailand in the first quarter of the new year to date.

The data hints at a possible improvement to Thailand’s tourism industry, left decimated due to the pandemic.

