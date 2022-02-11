Hua Hin set to improve access for wheelchair users and the disabled

The municipality is looking at how it can improve accessibility of Hua Hin’s streets and buildings for wheelchair users, the disabled and the elderly.

On Friday (Feb 11), Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, attended the launch of the Tourism for All project, which was part of the Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2022 held at the BITEC Exhibition and Convention Center between Feb 10-13.

The event helped to showcase ‘friendly designed’ products, services, innovation and technology, such as accessible cars or products and services to support the elderly.

In addition, the Tourism for All project aims to improve infrastructure and facilities for the elderly, those living with disabilities, and wheelchair users in key tourism destinations.

Because Hua Hin is recognised as a tourist destination, it has been selected as one of 20 pilot areas included in the project.

The municipality has signalled that improving access for the disabled will be critical for the development of Hua Hin.

It is expected that Hua Hin’s inclusion in the project will result in long overdue improvements to the city’s woeful lack of any form disabled-friendly infrastructure.

