Hua Hin Smart City: New project aims to make Hua Hin smarter and safer

Hua Hin is set to be developed into a ‘Smart City’, in line with the Thai government’s plan to utilise modern technology and innovation in order to boost economic value and improve people’s quality of life.

One of the aims of the Hua Hin Smart City project is to make the city more liveable, by improving public services and creating new opportunities for residents.

This is being achieved through the deployment of smart city solutions such as smart street lighting, smart waste management, and smart transportation.

These technologies allow for greater efficiency in the delivery of essential services, while also creating a safer, more enjoyable environment for residents and tourists.

Another feature of the Hua Hin Smart City project is its focus on sustainability. The city is being designed to be eco-friendly, with the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, playing a central role.

The Hua Hin Smart City project is also designed to create new economic opportunities for residents, through the development of new businesses and industries.

On Feb 3, Mr. Chaiwuth Thanakamonrat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society met with Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Mr. Satee Arunrung, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul and officials from other related agencies to discuss the development of the project.

The meeting aimed to push forward the direction and development of Hua Hin municipality into a Smart City.

At the meeting, Mr. Chaiwuth Thanakhamanusorn, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, said that the ministry, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is continuously promoting and supporting the development of smart cities at the local level, in line with the national economic and social development plan.

Currently, there are 30 cities in Thailand that have been declared smart cities, with the Thai government believing the initiative can help to create investment opportunities for both the public and private sector totalling more than 60 billion baht.

In Hua Hin, the municipality aims for the city to be safe, clean, and PM2.5-free. It says it will achieve this by utilizing digital technology to manage and monitor the city in relation to sustainability, safety and crime.

In addition, various smart systems will be developed that will help boost the city’s image among tourists.

These include installing a CCTV system which will help to ensure safety, as well as so-called ‘Smart Poles’ which can, among other things, monitor air quality, the data from which will help to improve the health of locals and tourists.

There is also a goal to reduce littering in the city by 80 percent.

The City Data Platform (CDP) will be used to collect and manage the data providing a centralized data platform for the cooperation between local organizations and communities for effective management.

