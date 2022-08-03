Hua Hin Smart Community: New platform aims to improve digital skills of people in Hua Hin

The Hua Hin Smart Community, a new online platform, aims to improve the digital skills of people living in Hua Hin.

The platform, which has been launched in partnership with Hua Hin Municipality offers online courses to help those who sign up to improve their knowledge and digital skills across a variety of different fields.

The Hua Hin Smart Community project was officially launched during a ceremony held at BluPort on July 31.

The ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Suangmon Sittisamarn, a senior expert member of Thai Media Fund, alongside Mr. Thanapon Singhaphan (Mark), the project’s head, SEED Thailand Youth Network, Thai Media Fund and Subcommittee on Creatively and Safely Developing Digital Media in the Youth Group.

The Hua Hin Smart Community offers a variety of online courses to help people improve their knowledge in the likes of digital journalism, E-Sports, affiliate marketing, branding and creative networking, influencer marketing and investments.

All of the courses are free of charge and there is no time limit to complete the course.

Once a course has been completed, participants will receive an official certificate.

The Hua Hin Smart Community platform will also showcase the stories of successful entrepreneurs from Hua Hin and the surrounding area in order to try and inspire others.

Project leader, Mr. Thanapon Singhaphan (Mark), 24, is a Hua Hin native said that he hopes the Hua Hin Smart Community platform will enable young people in the area to learn and develop new skills. He said the platform will help people to generate more income without having to travel or move to Bangkok.

Mr. Thanapon also said the platform will help to create opportunities for people living in Hua Hin, which in turn will help to benefit the development of Hua Hin as a city.

For more information, visit: https://www.huahinsmartcommunity.com/

