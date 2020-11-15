“Hua Hin Smile” campaign – The Proud Group move to boost tourism

Property developer The Proud Group has rolled out a multi-million-baht campaign to promote local tourism.

The Hua Hin Smile campaign, taking place from October to December 2020 with cooperation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and Proud’s private-sector partners, features a variety of activities designed to help revive the tourism sector and the economy as a whole.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Mr Suwat Liptapanlop, who serves as the campaign’s advisory chairman, said: “Hua Hin Smile invites the Thai people to travel domestically, in line with the government’s policy to boost the economy. It also elevates Hua Hin as a role model for tourist destinations post-Covid-19.”

Already one of the most popular destinations post-lockdown thanks to its convenient location to Bangkok, unique and spectacular sceneries, and accommodations with hygiene and safety standards approved by the Ministry of Public Health, Hua Hin looks set to draw even more interest thanks to the campaign.

Highlights of “Hua Hin Smile” include Pepsi Presents Glamping Festival 2020, a lifestyle event featuring concerts by big-name artists, talk shows, and movies provided by Major Cineplex Group during 23-24 October at True Arena Hua Hin. The “Hua Hin Smile” photo contest offers more than 600 prizes worth over 1.5 million baht.

Interested participants can register via Line: OA @CPFTTHAILAND during 16 October-15 January. Then there’s the Hua Hin Open 2020 tennis tournament, scheduled to take place 1 Nov – 27 Dec and featuring a 1.5-million-baht cash prize.

The campaign wraps up with a New Year’s countdown party on the beach at InterContinental Hotel Hua Hin Resort on 31 December. Ms Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of The Proud Group, said: “[The activities in this campaign] cater to every lifestyle while adhering strictly to the highest hygiene and safety standards.

In addition to these, we have also invested over 15 million baht to bring even more delight and express our appreciation for tourists.

”To attract visitors to the city, the group provided 300 free tickets to Pepsi Presents Glamping Festival 2020 and is now offering the following:

free accommodation at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin for up to 30 participants in the “Hua Hin, the City of Joy” campaign on Instagram and Facebook;

tickets to Vana Nava Water Jungle for those taking part in activities on Vana Nava’s Facebook fanpage (up to 200 tickets/month);

up to 1,800 vouchers for daily fitness and up to 900 vouchers for free games of tennis at True Arena Hua Hin to those presenting a receipt of hotel accommodation in Hua Hin.

