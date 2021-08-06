Hua Hin still sets sights on October 1 reopening

Hua Hin’s tourism sector has been urged to expedite plans to reopen the resort to vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.

Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Mr. Brahmaphiriya Kitnuson, has instructed all relevant agencies to prepare to the resort for re-opening later this year.

Deputy Governor Brahmaphiriya said Hua Hin needs to reopen this year and called on healthcare professionals and the tourism sector to work together in ensuring a sufficient amount of people are vaccinated.

The plan to reopen Hua Hin on October 1 was thrown in to doubt earlier this month when it was revealed that the slow rollout of vaccinations meant that the city would miss its vaccination target.

Under the plans, dubbed Hua Hin Recharge, officials want 70% of the Hua Hin residents, including 100% of people working in the tourism sector, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, at the time of writing, less than 20% of locals have been vaccinated, with the city still someway short of reaching its vaccination target.

Deputy Governor Brahmaphiriya added that he has submitted a plan to central government to request more vaccine doses in order to vaccine tourism personnel.

He also added that the provincial authority will expedite the rollout of the vaccine to people in Hua Hin, in order to hopefully reach the 70% vaccination target.

Should the vaccination targets be met, vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Hua Hin without the need to quarantine.

