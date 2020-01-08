WRITER: Larry Cadiz

Samor Riang Village, one of the historical communities in Hua Hin, has set up designated areas to display the works of local talented artists in the form of Graffiti.

Hua Hin sheriff, Mr. Thanont Panpiphat, Nopporn Wuttikul (Hua Hin mayor) and Ms. Pornrawi Siluengsawad, president of YEC Prachuap Khiri Khan had joined to launch the project “Hua Hin Street Arts” at Samor Riang Village, a seaside community.

The Hua Hin Street Arts project was created to bring its local artwork and craftsmanship on display in the two designated art areas for locals to enjoy.

The long term project is also part of the new artistic tourism destination enterprise in Hua Hin, creating art that conveys Hua Hin craftsmanship and culture on display for visitors to see. The artwork features important landmark such as the old train station, a picture of an old tricycle and the way of life of fishermen in their village with a modern twist.

Locally Graffiti is called Street Art or “Art on the Wall”. Many cities in Asia have become famous for whole sections with amazing Street Art, such as Ipoh in northern Malaysia. The street art is self-expression of an artist (or group of artists) telling stories about their community and their lifestyle from the past until present by means of painting pictures on vacant walls.

People no longer need to visit an art studio or gallery to visualise these tales. The municipality believes that this project will promote tourism, draw in tourists and becoming another landmark of the city.

Twenty art students from the Faculty of Architecture and Design of King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi voluntarily came to create their expressions of Hua Hin through paintings and drawings, which took them a total of 5 days to complete.

