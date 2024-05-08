Hua Hin suffers agricultural losses following Tuesday’s storm

A powerful summer storm on Tuesday left a trail of destruction across several districts, with local farms, particularly durian orchards, bearing the brunt of the damage.

Tuesday’s storm was the first significant rainfall the region has seen in nearly five months.

In Ban La-oo, over one ton of nearly ripe durians were knocked to the ground, causing losses estimated at more than 300,000 baht. The storm, which struck on the afternoon of May 7, also resulted in structural damages to homes and agricultural facilities in the area.

Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the District Chief of Hua Hin, disclosed that the storm wreaked havoc in Hua Yai Sattawat, Hua Hin District, and nearby localities. Notably, in Village 5, Ban Chaloem Phra, a roof was completely torn off the home of Mr. Pradit Tumthong. Similar destruction occurred in Village 9, Ban Pong Samrong, where Mr. Kanong Chanthasai’s carport and Ms. Ngamnit Pumsawat’s cowshed were damaged.

Additionally, in Village 8, Ban Chaloem Rat Phatthana, an orchard owned by Mr. Khachonphat Ngamkhamkhan suffered considerable damage, significantly affecting the durian yield.

In response to the storm damage, Mr. Plakrit has been coordinating with the Subdistrict Administrative Organization, village headmen, and community leaders to assess the full extent of the damage and to facilitate initial financial aid. He has also instructed officials to closely monitor weather conditions in the coming days to prepare for further incidents.

The durians, a major agricultural product for many local farmers, were ready for harvest and sale before the storm intervened, highlighting the economic impact of such weather events on the region’s agriculture.

