Proud Group, a leading Thai Integrated Entertainment and Resort destination property developer, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand held a press conference to announce the ‘Hua Hin Summer Skate Festival 2021. The press conference was presented by Ms Suwat Liptapanlop, who was announced as the President and Consultant of the project.

‘Hua Hin Summer Skate Festival 2021’ is one of a number of events being created to stimulate tourism in Hua Hin and to help the local economy return to pre-pandemic levels. It is in line with the policy of pursuing the establishment of Hua Hin as a a ‘Destination Lifestyle City’. Skateboarding or Surfskate is a fast growing sport, especially amongst young people, and if Hua Hin can be established as a recognised centre for it then it will surely be a good revenue stream for businesses here and create a further buzz in the city

