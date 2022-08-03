Hua Hin Sunset Run @ Khao Tao 2022 confirmed for Sept 9

The Hua Hin Sunset Run @ Khao Tao 2022 running event will be held in Khao Tao on September 9, 2022, it has been confirmed.

The event will honor and pay homage to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, “King Rama IX,” and his work helping the people of Hua Hin and in particular the community in Khao Tao.

It was HM King Rama IX who had the idea to build Khao Tao reservoir, which was Thailand’s first royal water resource development project.

The event is being organised by Hua Hin Municipality in collaboration with the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

The event will also help to promote tourism in the area, boost the local economy and encourage people to exercise.

The Sept 9 event will begin at 16.00 at the Khao Tao Reservoir in Hua Hin District.

The event will be divided into two distances:

5.9km fun run , for both women and men: The race starts at the pavilion of Khao Tao Reservoir, along Sai Noi Road, run along the Tamnak Had Sai Yai path, and then return back to the Khao Tao Reservoir Pavilion, which serves as the finish line.

, for both women and men: The race starts at the pavilion of Khao Tao Reservoir, along Sai Noi Road, run along the Tamnak Had Sai Yai path, and then return back to the Khao Tao Reservoir Pavilion, which serves as the finish line. 9.9 km mini marathon for both women and men, beginning at the Khao Tao Reservoir pavilion. Following the Sai Noi Road along the Tamnak Had Sai Yai Road. Return to the Khao Tao Reservoir pavilion, then run towards Bo Kaeo to enter the National Park. Return to the finish line at the Khao Tao Reservoir pavilion.

The application fee for the FUN RUN is just 299 baht per person, while the fee for the mini marathon is 499 baht. The application fee includes a coupon for food and beverages, and a running shirt.

Some of the event’s proceeds will be used for public charity activities in the Hua Hin District.

In addition, there will also be food and beverage outlets, live music from the Thanarat Camp Orchestra, a movie screening and the option to photograph the Khao Tao Reservoir at sunset – which is one of the best spots for sunset photography in Hua Hin.

The goal is to have at least 800 runners participate, with the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association organizing a special room rate as a show of support for people who are travelling to Hua Hin for the event.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at https://www.facebook.com/huahinsunsetrunatkaotao/ or via the QR code below.

comments