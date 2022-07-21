Hua Hin Sunset Run & Sup @Khao-Tao 2022 to take place in September

A running and standup paddle boarding (SUP) event is set to be held in Khao Tao in September.

The event titled Hua Hin Sunset Run & Sup @Khao-Tao 2022, will take place on September 9, 2022, to honor and pay homage to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, “King Rama IX,” and his work helping the people of Hua Hin.

The event is being organised by Hua Hin Municipality in collaboration with the Office of Tourism and Sports of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, the Hua Hin Sports Development Association, the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, and other organizations and will also help to promote tourism in the area, boost the local economy and encourage people to exercise.

The short distance fun run will see competitors run around Khao Tao lake.

The run will be divided into two categories: fun run (4.9 km), male-female, no age limit, application fee 299 baht, and mini-marathon (9.9 km), male-female, age 40-49 years old / 50-59 years old, application fee 499 baht.

The event also includes food, music, and a movie. The competition’s goal is to have 500 runners participate.

The Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association is providing support for special room rates for the event.

More information regarding registration for the event is expected to be announced soon.

